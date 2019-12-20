CGPSC Mains Results 2018: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) declares CGPSC Mains Results 2018 @ psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC Mains Results 2018: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has declared CGPSC Mains Results 2018 on its official website psc.cg.gov.in. A notification by the PSC on its official website in Hindi said that 821 candidates had been shortlisted in the CGPSC Mains Result 2018. The successful candidates have qualified for the Interview and Document Verification round.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website Chhattisgarh PSC psc.cg.gov.in

Look for ‘Under New’ section on the right side of home page

Click the link that reads ‘WRITTEN EXAM RESULT – STATE SERVICE (MAINS) EXAMINATION-2018’

A pop window will open with pdf link containing results and notification

Download and save the result for your future reference

About CGPSC

Under the re-organization of Madhya Pradesh, the State of Chattisgarh came into existence on 1st November 2000 and Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission was formed under the provision of Act 315 of the Constitution of India on 23rd May 2001.

The commission is to perform the following functions