CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2020: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education to declare CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2020 @ cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2020: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is set to declare the CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2020 soon on its official website cgbse.nic.in. Although the board has not given any firm dates, several media reports said that the results could be out anytime this week.

Follow these steps to access your results when they are released

Visit the official website

Click on the 10th and 12th result link provided

Enter the roll number in the CGBSE 10th and 12th result link

Download the CGBSE class 10 Results

About Chhattisgarh Board:

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (abbreviated as CGBSE) is a board of school education in the state of Chhattisgarh, India. It previously existed as a School Education department of the state of Chhattisgarh. With the formation of Chhattisgarh as a separate state on the 1st of November, 2000, Chhatisgarh government School Education Department was upgraded to Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education on 20 September, 2001 under Legislative Notification No. 10-5-/13/2001-Raipur-20-7-2001. The board controls, regulates, and looks after matters associated with school education in the state of Chhatisgarh. It is responsible for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state of Chhattisgarh.

