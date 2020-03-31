Central Bank of India SO Results 2019-20: Central Bank of India declares SO Results 2019-20 @centralbankofindia.co.in

Central Bank of India SO Results 2019-20: The Central Bank of India has declared the SO Results 2019-20 on its official website centralbankofindia.co.in.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit official website of Central Bank of India centralbankofindia.co.in

Click on ‘Career with us’ option on the home page

Click ‘New Recruitment’ section

Click the link stating ‘Click Here for the details’ under ‘of written test result for Direct Recruitment of Specialist officers’

Your results will open in pdf format

Take the printout and save the page for future references

