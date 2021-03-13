CCTV camera captures horrific lightning strike in Gurgaon residential society, four men collapse instantly; 1 dead, 3 injured

In a shocking development, a CCTV camera on Friday captured the lightning strike in Haryana’s Gurgaon as the four men instantly collapsed one after the other. One of them has reportedly died while the other three have sustained injuries.

The video of four men being struck by powerful lightning in Signature Villas apartment complex in Gurgaon’s Sector 82 has gone viral. In the video, four men could be seen taking shelter from the rain underneath a tree. Soon lightning strikes and three men collapse on the ground. the fourth person also falls a second later.

All four men are believed to be horticulture staff at the residential society, where the incident took place.

A report by NDTV said that one person was brought dead to the hospital, while another person has been admitted to an ICU. The remaining two are out of danger.

The video has evoked strong reactions from netizens as one wrote on Twitter, ‘People should never stand under a tree during a rainstorm , we were taught that by our parents as well as at school, not sure if they teach these things in schools anymore.” Another commented, “Unfortunately! It’s the poor who has to bear everything, even Mother Nature’s wrath.So sad to see them suffer, they had taken the shelter under the tree to prevent themselves from getting wet. A poor man has no Country!”

Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida received rainfall on Friday morning. There were no other reports of any fatalities due to the rain or the lightning.