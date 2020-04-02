CBSE promotes Class 1-8 students, board exams for only 29 main subjects to be conducted

The Central Board of Secondary Education has decided to promote all students from Class 1 and 8 to the next class due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown. In an extraordinary decision, the CBSE also said that the promotion of students from Class 9 and Class 11 be made based on the school-based assessments including projects, periodic tests and term exams conducted so far.

The statement by the CBSE said, “For classes 9 and 11: It has come to our notice that though several schools affiliated to CBSE have completed their examination, evaluation and promotion process for students who were studying in grades 9 and 11 in the 2019-20 academic session, there are several schools that have not been able to do so. This includes among others, Kendriaya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, State/UT government schools, private schools, schools located in India and abroad, etc. All such schools are advised to promote students of grades 9 and 11 to the next grades on the basis of all the school-based assessments including project work, periodic tests, term exams, etc. conducted so far.”

As for students from Class 10 and Class 12, the CBSE said that their examinations will be rescheduled but it was unable to issue confirmed dates due to uncertainty posed by the lockdown. It said, “With regard to rescheduling board examinations for classes 10 and 12, it is informed that at this stage it is difficult for the Board to decide and announce the new schedule for examinations. However, it is informed that any decision that the board will take with regard to the conduct of examinations will be taken by undertaking extensive consultation with higher education authorities and by keeping all aspects related to entrance exams, admissions dates, etc. in mind. In this context, it is further informed that

the Board will give notice of about 10 days to all stakeholders before starting the Board examinations.”

Union HRD Ministry has directed the CBSE to conduct class 10 and 12 board examinations for only 29 main subjects, deemed crucial for promotion and admission to higher educational institutions.