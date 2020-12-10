CBSE, ICSE Board Exams, JEE Main and NEET 2021: Huge announcements by India’s Education Minister @ www.cisce.org, cbse.nic.in, ntaneet.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in

CBSE, ICSE Board Exams, JEE Main and NEET 2021: In a huge announcement on Thursday, India’s Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the next year’s CBSE, ICSE Board exams, JEE Main and NEET 2021 would be held as per schedule and the government was not planning to cancel them. More details can eb found later from their respective websites www.cisce.org, cbse.nic.in, ntaneet.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Nishank, however, said that students appearing for the next year’s key exams may be granted adequate time if the prevaling COVID-19 situation did not improve. Nishank was interacting with students to clear their doubts on the next year’s CBSE Board exams for Class 10 and 12.

Nishank told CBSE students that the board will release the exam dates by giving adequate notice to students for preparation. His reply assumed significance in light of the CBSE not releasing exam dates for Class 10 and 12 till now. The board usually releases these dates by November and December, but this year’s COVID-19 pandemic has cast uncertainty on the future of hundreds of thousands of students.

About ICSE

The Council has been so constituted as to secure suitable representation of: Government of India, State Governments/Union Territories in which there are Schools affiliated to the Council, the Inter-State Board for Anglo-Indian Education, the Association of Indian Universities, the Association of Heads of Anglo-Indian Schools, the Indian Public Schools’ Conference, the Association of Schools for the ISC Examination and members co-opted by the Executive Committee of the Council.

In 1952, an All India Certificate Examinations Conference was held under the Chairmanship of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Minister for Education. The main purpose of the Conference was to consider the replacement of the overseas Cambridge School Certificate Examination by an All India Examination. This set the agenda for the establishment of the Council.

About CBSE