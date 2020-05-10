CBSE Class 10th and 12th Results 2020: MHA’s big announcement on evaluation of CBSE Class 10th and 12th answer sheets, process to begin from Sunday @ cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Results 2020: The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed the evaluation of CBSE Class 10th and 12th answer sheets. The CBSE will begin the evaluation process from Sunday. Students can access the board’s official website cbse.nic.in whenever the results are declared. According to official sources, the evaluation process may complete within 50 days.

The order by the MHA read, “Under the new guidelines, all schools continue to be closed. However, special permission of this Ministry is hereby granted for operation of 3000 CBSE affiliated schools, selected as Evaluation Centres, for the limited purpose of work associated with evaluation of Centres, for the limited purpose of work associated with evaluation of answer sheets. As far as transportation of answer sheets to the answer sheets. As far as transportation of answer sheets to the residences of evaluators is concerned, there is no such restriction on the movement except in areas falling in the containment zone. (sic).”

The MHA directive, however, made it clear that the CBSE ‘shall ensure observation of National Directives for COVID-19 Management’ in its evaluation centres and regional offices.

Earlier, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said on Friday that the remaining CBSE exams will be conducted from 1 July to 15 July. A report by news agency PTI had said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce a detailed schedule of the exams later in the evening.

Pokhriyal tweeted after the MHA issued its order on the evaluation of the answer sheets, “3000 @cbseindia29 affiliated schools across India have been identified as assessment centers. Special permission will be granted to these schools for the limited purpose of evaluation.”

📢 Announcement

3000 @cbseindia29 affiliated schools across India have been identified as assessment centers. Special permission will be granted to these schools for the limited purpose of evaluation. #IndiaFightsCoronaVirus#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/1CaVCv5Eco — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 9, 2020

About CBSE:

The apex board of education in India, CBSE has a pan India jurisdiction and also a global presence with nearly 141 affiliated schools across 21 countries. The board grants affiliation to schools up to higher secondary level and develops common curriculum keeping nationwide requirements in focus. The CBSE was given its present name ‘Central Board of Secondary Education’ in the year 1952. The Board was reconstituted in the year 1962 when its jurisdiction was extended.

Functions Of The Board

To make necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of public examination at school level. At present, the Board conducts public examinations at Middle, Matriculation and Senior Secondary Level.

To prescribe the curriculum, courses of studies and text books for school education. The Board has a full- fledged academic wing, having subject experts in all the major subjects. The main responsibility of this wing is to prepare and revise the syllabuses regularly and then prepare text books accordingly.

To arrange for the preparations, compilation, improvement, publication, printing and sale of text books.

To make necessary arrangements for affiliations of schools to the Board.

To make efforts to bring about qualitative improvement in school education.

To act as an advisory body to the state Govt. regarding School Education