CBSE Class 10th and 12th Results 2020: HRD Minister’s big announcement on CBSE Class 10th and 12th Results 2020 to be declared @ cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Results 2020: Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has made a huge announcement on the CBSE Class 10th and 12th Results 2020 saying that the evaluation process to of answer sheets will be completed within the next 50 days before the results can be declared on the official website cbse.nic.in.

Pokhriyal said in a live interaction with teachers said that teachers, who are evaluating answer scripts, will be exempted from delivering academic and administrative work.

This effectively means that results for CBSE Class 10th and 12th may not be out before August end.

Last week, an official notification by the MHA had said that it had granted special permission to 3000 CBSE affiliated schools, selected as Evaluation Centres, for the limited purpose of work associated with the evaluation of answer sheets. The MHA notification had also said that ‘as far as transportation of answer sheets to the residences of evaluators is concerned, there is no such restriction on the movement except in areas falling in the containment zone. (sic).”

Earlier, the HRD minister had said that the remaining CBSE exams will be conducted from 1 July to 15 July. A report by news agency PTI had said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce a detailed schedule of the exams later in the evening.

About CBSE:

The apex board of education in India, CBSE has a pan India jurisdiction and also a global presence with nearly 141 affiliated schools across 21 countries. The board grants affiliation to schools up to higher secondary level and develops common curriculum keeping nationwide requirements in focus. The CBSE was given its present name ‘Central Board of Secondary Education’ in the year 1952. The Board was reconstituted in the year 1962 when its jurisdiction was extended.

Functions Of The Board

To make necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of public examination at school level. At present, the Board conducts public examinations at Middle, Matriculation and Senior Secondary Level.

To prescribe the curriculum, courses of studies and text books for school education. The Board has a full- fledged academic wing, having subject experts in all the major subjects. The main responsibility of this wing is to prepare and revise the syllabuses regularly and then prepare text books accordingly.

To arrange for the preparations, compilation, improvement, publication, printing and sale of text books.

To make necessary arrangements for affiliations of schools to the Board.

To make efforts to bring about qualitative improvement in school education.

To act as an advisory body to the state Govt. regarding School Education