CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exams: Important announcement by CBSE on Class 10th and 12th Board Exams @ cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education has made an important announcement on Class 10th and 12th Board Exams on its official website cbse.nic.in. In its circular on Wednesday, the CBSE said that it was difficult for it to decide the dates for Class 10 and 12 exams while the country was in the state of lockdown.

It said, “With regard to rescheduling board examinations for classes 10 and 12, it is informed that at this stage it is difficult for the Board to decide and announce the new schedule for examinations.”

The circular added, “However, it is informed that any decision that the board will take with regard to the conduct of examinations will be taken by undertaking extensive consultation with higher education authorities and by keeping all aspects related to entrance exams, admissions dates, etc. in mind. In this context, it is further informed that the Board will give notice of about 10 days to all stakeholders before starting the Board examinations.”