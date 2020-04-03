CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exams: Important announcement by CBSE on Class 10th and 12th Board Exams @ cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education has made an important announcement on Class 10th and 12th Board Exams on its official website cbse.nic.in. In its circular on Wednesday, the CBSE said that it was difficult for it to decide the dates for Class 10 and 12 exams while the country was in the state of lockdown.
It said, “With regard to rescheduling board examinations for classes 10 and 12, it is informed that at this stage it is difficult for the Board to decide and announce the new schedule for examinations.”
The circular added, “However, it is informed that any decision that the board will take with regard to the conduct of examinations will be taken by undertaking extensive consultation with higher education authorities and by keeping all aspects related to entrance exams, admissions dates, etc. in mind. In this context, it is further informed that the Board will give notice of about 10 days to all stakeholders before starting the Board examinations.”
About CBSE Board
The apex board of education in India, CBSE has a pan India jurisdiction and also a global presence with nearly 141 affiliated schools across 21 countries. The board grants affiliation to schools up to higher secondary level and develops common curriculum keeping nationwide requirements in focus. The CBSE was given its present name ‘Central Board of Secondary Education’ in the year 1952. The Board was reconstituted in the year 1962 when its jurisdiction was extended.
Functions Of The Board
- To make necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of public examination at school level. At present, the Board conducts public examinations at Middle, Matriculation and Senior Secondary Level.
- To prescribe the curriculum, courses of studies and text books for school education. The Board has a full- fledged academic wing, having subject experts in all the major subjects. The main responsibility of this wing is to prepare and revise the syllabuses regularly and then prepare text books accordingly.
- To arrange for the preparations, compilation, improvement, publication, printing and sale of text books.
- To make necessary arrangements for affiliations of schools to the Board.
- To make efforts to bring about qualitative improvement in school education.
- To act as an advisory body to the state Govt. regarding School Education