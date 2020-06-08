CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Results: More agony for students as HRD minister says CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Results to be out by 15 August @ cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Results: More agony for students as HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Results to be out only by 15 August on its official website cbse.nic.in. Earlier, it was announced that these results could be declared in July.

Taking part in a discussion, Nishak said that he hoped that ‘the results of both 10th and 12th class will be declared by 15 August,’ adding that they also ‘include the results of previous exams and the results of examinations in July.’

The board has already decided that the remaining exams will be held between 1 and 15 July. These exams could not be held due to the announcement of COVID-19 lockdown and communal riots in north-east Delhi in February this year.

The CBSE has allowed students to appear for these exams in schools where students are enrolled.

Nishank also said that process to reopen schools will begin after August. Schools have remained shut since March due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The Indian government had imposed a prolonged nationwide lockdown in late March. More than 7,200 people have died of COVID-19 in India till date.

About CBSE

The apex board of education in India, CBSE has a pan India jurisdiction and also a global presence with nearly 141 affiliated schools across 21 countries. The board grants affiliation to schools up to higher secondary level and develops common curriculum keeping nationwide requirements in focus. The CBSE was given its present name ‘Central Board of Secondary Education’ in the year 1952. The Board was reconstituted in the year 1962 when its jurisdiction was extended.

Functions Of The Board

To make necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of public examination at school level. At present, the Board conducts public examinations at Middle, Matriculation and Senior Secondary Level.

To prescribe the curriculum, courses of studies and text books for school education. The Board has a full- fledged academic wing, having subject experts in all the major subjects. The main responsibility of this wing is to prepare and revise the syllabuses regularly and then prepare text books accordingly.

To arrange for the preparations, compilation, improvement, publication, printing and sale of text books.

To make necessary arrangements for affiliations of schools to the Board.

To make efforts to bring about qualitative improvement in school education.

To act as an advisory body to the state Govt. regarding School Education