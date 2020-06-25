CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Results: Massive announcement by government in Supreme Court, says all CBSE pending exams cancelled @ cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Results: In a massive announcement, the government of India on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that all pending exams of Class 12 had been cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the top court that the CBSE may conduct examinations when conditions become conducive. Mehta also told the Supreme Court that a scheme had been set up where Class 12 students will be assessed on the basis of the last three exams. Students will have the option to opt for these exams to be conducted later. The results will be announced on its official website cbse.nic.in.  Earlier, the remaining exams were scheduled to be held from 1 July till 15 July.

The Supreme Court bench, according to Livelaw, asked, “You’re giving an option to students to appear in the exam?” To which Mehta replied, “They can adopt an assessment basis or partake the exam. The examination will be conducted as soon as the conditions are conducive.”

About CBSE

The apex board of education in India, CBSE has a pan India jurisdiction and also a global presence with nearly 141 affiliated schools across 21 countries. The board grants affiliation to schools up to higher secondary level and develops common curriculum keeping nationwide requirements in focus. The CBSE was given its present name ‘Central Board of Secondary Education’ in the year 1952. The Board was reconstituted in the year 1962 when its jurisdiction was extended.

Functions Of The Board

To make necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of public examination at school level. At present, the Board conducts public examinations at Middle, Matriculation and Senior Secondary Level.

To prescribe the curriculum, courses of studies and text books for school education. The Board has a full- fledged academic wing, having subject experts in all the major subjects. The main responsibility of this wing is to prepare and revise the syllabuses regularly and then prepare text books accordingly.

To arrange for the preparations, compilation, improvement, publication, printing and sale of text books.

To make necessary arrangements for affiliations of schools to the Board.
To make efforts to bring about qualitative improvement in school education.
To act as an advisory body to the state Govt. regarding School Education

 

