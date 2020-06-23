CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Results: Big announcement by Central Board of Secondary Education on cancellation of remaining Class 12 exams today @ cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to take a decision on whether the remaining Class 12 exams will be cancelled altogether in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The results will be announced on its official website cbse.nic.in. The board told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that discussion on whether to scrap the remaining exams of Class XII from 1 July till 15 July in view of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases is at an advanced stage and a decision is likely to be taken on Wednesday.

According to news agency PTI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed a bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna that the government and the board are aware of the anxiety of students, and authorities will take a decision on the issue soon.

The court has fixed the next hearing for 25 June but Mehta said that a decision on whether to cancel the exam will be taken by 24 June. The remaining papers were scheduled to be conducted between 1 and 15 July. But, if the CBSE decides to cancel the remaining papers, this will help the board to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results earlier than the scheduled date.

About CBSE

The apex board of education in India, CBSE has a pan India jurisdiction and also a global presence with nearly 141 affiliated schools across 21 countries. The board grants affiliation to schools up to higher secondary level and develops common curriculum keeping nationwide requirements in focus. The CBSE was given its present name ‘Central Board of Secondary Education’ in the year 1952. The Board was reconstituted in the year 1962 when its jurisdiction was extended.

Functions Of The Board

To make necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of public examination at school level. At present, the Board conducts public examinations at Middle, Matriculation and Senior Secondary Level.

To prescribe the curriculum, courses of studies and text books for school education. The Board has a full- fledged academic wing, having subject experts in all the major subjects. The main responsibility of this wing is to prepare and revise the syllabuses regularly and then prepare text books accordingly.

To arrange for the preparations, compilation, improvement, publication, printing and sale of text books.

To make necessary arrangements for affiliations of schools to the Board.

To make efforts to bring about qualitative improvement in school education.

To act as an advisory body to the state Govt. regarding School Education