CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Dates: Huge announcement by HRD Minister on CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Dates @ @ cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Dates: Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday announced that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the dates for the remaining CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam on Monday on its official website cbse.nic.in.

Nishank took to Twitter to first announce that the CBSE will make the announcement at PM yesterday but later tweeted saying it had been delayed till Monday due to some ‘additional technical aspects.’

The HRD minister tweeted, “CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalizing the datesheets of the board exams of classses 10th and 12th, due to which, the datesheets will now be released by Monday i.e. 18-05-2020. Inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.”

Earlier, the HRD minister had said that the remaining CBSE exams will be conducted from 1 July to 15 July. Later, the minister also revealed how the evaluation process of Class 10 and Class 12 papers will be completed within 50 days.

The CBSE was not able to hold exams for several papers due to the sudden announcement of the COVID-19 lockdown and communal riots in North-East Delhi, where more than 50 people, mostly Muslims were killed in February this year.

Class 10 papers whose examinations will be held are Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B, English Communication, English Language and Literature, Science and Social Science. Remaining papers of Class 12 include Business Studies, Geography, Hindi (Elective), Hindi (Core), Home Science, Sociology, Computer Science (Old), Computer Science (New), Information Practice (Old), Information Practice(new), Information Technology and Bio-Technology.

