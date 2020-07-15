CBSE Class 10 Results 2020: Central Board of Secondary Education DECLARES CBSE Class 10 Results 2020 @ http://cbseresults.nic.in/

CBSE Class 10 Results 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the CBSE Class 10 Results 2020 on its official website cbseresults.nic.in. The board had declared its Class 12 results earlier this week.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website cbse.nic.in

Click on Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2020

Enter your exam details like roll number and date of birth

Take the printout or save the page for future references

(Student can also view result through SMS. Type CBSE10 and send to 7738299899.)

Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2020 – (Student can also view result through SMS. Type CBSE12 and send to 7738299899.)

About CBSE

The apex board of education in India, CBSE has a pan India jurisdiction and also a global presence with nearly 141 affiliated schools across 21 countries. The board grants affiliation to schools up to higher secondary level and develops common curriculum keeping nationwide requirements in focus. The CBSE was given its present name ‘Central Board of Secondary Education’ in the year 1952. The Board was reconstituted in the year 1962 when its jurisdiction was extended.

Functions Of The Board

To make necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of public examination at school level. At present, the Board conducts public examinations at Middle, Matriculation and Senior Secondary Level.

To prescribe the curriculum, courses of studies and text books for school education. The Board has a full- fledged academic wing, having subject experts in all the major subjects. The main responsibility of this wing is to prepare and revise the syllabuses regularly and then prepare text books accordingly.

To arrange for the preparations, compilation, improvement, publication, printing and sale of text books.

To make necessary arrangements for affiliations of schools to the Board.

To make efforts to bring about qualitative improvement in school education.

To act as an advisory body to the state Govt. regarding School Education