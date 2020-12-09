CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education to finally release dates for final exams @ https://cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to finally release the tentative dates for final exams this week on its official website cbse.nic.in. The board has said that the board will also release admit cards for Class 10 and 12 boards exams 2021 soon after declaring the exam dates.

Earlier, the board had said that the 2021 board exams will be held in February and March as has been the practice in the past. What could possibly be different in the next year’s exams is the gap between two papers due to the prevalent COVID-19 pandemic. According to reports, the board may consider adding more gaps between the two papers.

Earlier, the board had denied releasing the dates for the next year’s board exams. This was after several media reports claimed that the CBSE was planning to conduct practical exams between 1 January to 8 February 2021.

In another change, the CBSE may also consider making students’ admit cards online instead of forcing them to collect them from schools as has been the practice in the past. This is primarily to reduce the chances of reducing the risk of COVID-19 for students.

About CBSE

The apex board of education in India, CBSE has a pan India jurisdiction and also a global presence with nearly 141 affiliated schools across 21 countries. The board grants affiliation to schools up to higher secondary level and develops common curriculum keeping nationwide requirements in focus. The CBSE was given its present name ‘Central Board of Secondary Education’ in the year 1952. The Board was reconstituted in the year 1962 when its jurisdiction was extended.

Functions Of The Board

To make necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of public examination at school level. At present, the Board conducts public examinations at Middle, Matriculation and Senior Secondary Level.

To prescribe the curriculum, courses of studies and text books for school education. The Board has a full- fledged academic wing, having subject experts in all the major subjects. The main responsibility of this wing is to prepare and revise the syllabuses regularly and then prepare text books accordingly.

To arrange for the preparations, compilation, improvement, publication, printing and sale of text books.

To make necessary arrangements for affiliations of schools to the Board.

To make efforts to bring about qualitative improvement in school education.

To act as an advisory body to the state Govt. regarding School Education