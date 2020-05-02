CBSE Class 10 and 12 Exams and Results 2020: Central Board of Secondary Education makes big announcement on CBSE Class 10 and 12 Exams and Results 2020 @ cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Exams and Results 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education secretary Anurag Tripathy has made a big announcement on the remaining CBSE Class 10 exams, Class 12 Exams and their Results for 2020 on its official website cbse.nic.in.

Tripthay told India Today as per the CBSE notification released on 1 April all remaining CBSE Class 10 board exams have been cancelled except for students living in North-East Delhi, who could not sit for their exams due to this year’s communal pogrom that left 54 people dead. He also said that only 12 major subjects of the CBSE Class 12 board exams would be carried out after the lockdown.

The CBSE secretary said that this would only be possible after the nationwide lockdown comes to an end. The centre’s Narendra Modi government on Friday extended the nationwide lockdown by another two weeks. The government order said that no educational activities will be allowed during the third stage of the nationwide lockdown.

Tripthay said that the board will need at least ‘1.5 to 2 months’ to carry out the paper evaluation. This means that students may not know about their future until after June.

