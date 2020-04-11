CBSE Class 10 and 12 Exams and Results 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare new exam and result dates 2020 for Class 10 and 12 on its website cbse.nic.in after the current lockdown is lifted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with state chief ministers with most recommending in favour of a further extension of two more weeks.

The board is likely to announce its plan on how it intended to evaluate exam papers when the lockdown is in force. Many expect that the CBSE may decide to hold examinations for only key papers, required for the promotion to the new class.

Last week, the board had released a detailed FAQ in light of several misleading reports over the dates of the CBSE exam and result dates.

About CBSE Board

The apex board of education in India, CBSE has a pan India jurisdiction and also a global presence with nearly 141 affiliated schools across 21 countries. The board grants affiliation to schools up to higher secondary level and develops common curriculum keeping nationwide requirements in focus. The CBSE was given its present name ‘Central Board of Secondary Education’ in the year 1952. The Board was reconstituted in the year 1962 when its jurisdiction was extended.

Functions Of The Board