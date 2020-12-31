CBSE Class 10 and 12 Exam 2021: Dates for CBSE Class 10 and 12 Exam 2021 announced by Education Minister; details on https://cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Exam 2021: Announcing the dates for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Exam 2021, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday said that schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education will hold from 4 May to 10 June. The results would be declared on 15 July. The education minister said that the practical exams will be held from 1 March. More details can be accessed from the board’s website cbse.nic.in.

Addressing a webinar, Nishank said that the date sheet for both the classes will be issued soon. The announcement came just days after the education minister ruled out the possibility of holding the board exams in January and February.

Addressing students, Nishank said, “Hope you appear in these exams with renewed vigour and achieve greater successes…You are saying goodbye to the year 2020 and I have come here to wish you for the new year. I hope you appear in the board exams without any tension or anxiety.”

