CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams in violence-torn North East Delhi to go ahead as per schedule from Monday

The Central Board of Secondary Education has said that Class 10th and 12th board exams will go ahead as per schedule in the violence-torn north-east Delhi from Monday. Students will appear for Physics and Applied Physics exam on Monday.

The Delhi government’s order to close down schools until 7 March in view of the recent anti-Muslim carnage that saw 42 people killed had left students worried about the fate their board exams. The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi Police to ensure the safety of those students whose centres fall under the region affected by the recent genocide.

Monday’s paper will carry 70 marks with students being given three hours to write their paper.

A press release by the CBSE said, “CBSE will hold the examinations of both Class X and XII in the District North East of Delhi from 0o2.03.202 as per schedule given in the date sheet.

The board, however, said that it will hold exams at later dates for those students who are unable to appear for these exams between 2 and 7 March. The recent violence in north-east Delhi had left 42 killed with thousands of Muslims forced to leave their homes for safety. Violent Hindutva mob has also burnt many mosques and schools.