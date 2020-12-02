CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2021: Huge announcement by Central Board of Secondary Education; CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2021 to be held in written mode only @ cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2021: In a huge announcement by the Central Board of Secondary Education, authorities have decided to hold the CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2021 to be held in written mode only and not online. Students can visit the official website of the board on cbse.nic.in for more details.
Dr Joseph Emmanuel, Director (Academics) of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) told the onmanorama.com website that the CBSE examination will be held in a written mode with all COVID-19 protocols in place. “Examinations will be conducted in the written mode, as usual. However, all COVID-19 protocols will be implemented without creating problems for the students. All students will not get equal facilities for online exams,” Emmanuel was quoted as saying.
According to news agency PTI, a CBSE official said that if students were not able to sit for practicals in classes before the exams, alternatives would be explored.
“No final decision has been taken regarding the dates for conduct of board exams, and consultations with stakeholders are still in process. The exams, as and when they are conducted, will be in written mode and not in an online mode. The exams will be conducted following all COVID protocols,” the news agency quoted the official as saying.
