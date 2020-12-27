CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021: Educational Minister to make BIG announcement on dates for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 on 31 December @ https://cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021: Educational Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is all set to make a huge announcement on the dates for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 on 31 December. The dates, once announced, will be made available on the board’s official website cbse.nic.in.

The education minister took to social media to write, “Major announcements for students & parents! I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for #CBSE board exams in 2021. Stay tuned.”

📢Major announcements for students & parents! I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for #CBSE board exams in 2021. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/Lvp9Lf0qsT — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 26, 2020

A tweet by the ministry of education read, “Attention Students & Parents! Union Minister of Education Shri @DrRPNishank will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for #CBSE board exams in 2021. Follow the twitter handle @DrRPNishank to stay updated!.”

📢Attention Students & Parents! Union Minister of Education Shri @DrRPNishank will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for #CBSE board exams in 2021. Follow the twitter handle ‘@DrRPNishank‘ to stay updated! pic.twitter.com/Qa4UzRyqO5 — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) December 26, 2020

Earlier, Nishank had categorically said that the exams would not be held in January or February.

