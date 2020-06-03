CBSE Board Exams 2020: Huge relief for students affected by COVID-19 crisis as CBSE issues important guidelines @ cbse.nic.in

CBSE Board Exams 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued important guidelines for students, who wish to change their exam centres to home districts on its official website cbse.nic.in. This has come as a huge relief to lakhs of students, who have been suffered displacements due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Earlier, the CBSE had allowed students expected to sit for remaining exams to do so from their home districts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But many students complained that their ‘home districts’ had changed as they were forced to return to their native place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This has prompted the CBSE to issue fresh guidelines allowing such students to contact their respective schools to change ‘home districts.’

The notification from the CBSE read, “As a number of students have shifted from the district of their school to some other district in the country, CBSE has decided to address this problem being faced by the candidates by taking the following two decisions in respect of the forthcoming examinations: 1. Examinations would now be conducted in the respective schools of the candidates instead of the examination centre already allotted. 2. CBSE will allow change of examination centre in respect of candidates who have shifted and are residing in some other district in the country than the place of their school.”

Traditionally, board exams have often been held at designated centres to ensure that there are no biases by the respective schools in favour of students from their own institutions. The board has also announced a date sheet stating that the remaining exams will be held between 1 and 15 July. These exams could not be held due to the announcement of COVID-19 lockdown and communal riots in north-east Delhi in February this year.

According to the HRD Ministry, the evaluation process of answer sheets for board exams is underway and the results could be out by July-end.