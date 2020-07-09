CBSE Board Exam Results 2020: Huge confusion after fake news by ANI claims Central Board of Secondary Education to declare CBSE Board Exam Results 2020 on 11, 13 July @ cbse.nic.in

CBSE Board Exam Results 2020: Has the Central Board of Secondary Education decided to declare CBSE Board Exam Results 2020 on 11 and 13 July on its official website cbse.nic.in.? This became a dominant topic of conversations on the internet after news agency ANI claimed that the CBSE had decided to bring the scheduled date for declaring the results from 15 July to 11 and 13 July. However, moments later, News agency ANI retracted the fake news expressing its regrets.

The confusion prevailed after ANI reported by sharing what it claimed was a press release from the CBSE. According to the the news agency, the CBSE had decided to change its scheduled date i.e. 15 July to 11 and 13 July to release its Class 10 and 12 board results. However, ANI later retracted its original news as it tweeted, “Story retracted, this release is incorrect. Error regretted.”

Story retracted, this release is incorrect. Error regretted. pic.twitter.com/QnwoSsRj2i — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

The CBSE had earlier told the Supreme Court that it will release this year’s board results on 15 July. The board has also decided to cut down its syllabus by 30% in view of the impact on students due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

About CBSE

The apex board of education in India, CBSE has a pan India jurisdiction and also a global presence with nearly 141 affiliated schools across 21 countries. The board grants affiliation to schools up to higher secondary level and develops common curriculum keeping nationwide requirements in focus. The CBSE was given its present name ‘Central Board of Secondary Education’ in the year 1952. The Board was reconstituted in the year 1962 when its jurisdiction was extended.

Functions Of The Board

To make necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of public examination at school level. At present, the Board conducts public examinations at Middle, Matriculation and Senior Secondary Level.

To prescribe the curriculum, courses of studies and text books for school education. The Board has a full- fledged academic wing, having subject experts in all the major subjects. The main responsibility of this wing is to prepare and revise the syllabuses regularly and then prepare text books accordingly.

To arrange for the preparations, compilation, improvement, publication, printing and sale of text books.

To make necessary arrangements for affiliations of schools to the Board.

To make efforts to bring about qualitative improvement in school education.

To act as an advisory body to the state Govt. regarding School Education