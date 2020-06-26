CBSE Board Exam Results 2020: Central Board of Secondary Education reveals plans on how to award marks to CBSE Class 10, 12 students for cancelled exams @ cbse.nic.in

CBSE Board Exam Results 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education has revealed plans on how to award marks to CBSE Class 10, 12 students for cancelled exams @ cbse.nic.in. This came a day after the CBSE told the Supreme Court that it will cancel all the pending exams.

A directive issued by CBSE Controlelr of Examinations, Sanyam Bhradwaj, said, “For candidates in class X, no further examinations will be conducted and the result declared by CBSE on the basis of assessment scheme will be treated as final.” However, for Class 12, the CBSE said that the assessment of the performance of students in the cancelled examinations will be done based on the assessment scheme as suggested by the competent committee of the CBSE for declaration of result for both class-X and class-XII.

For Class 12, the CBSE will also conduct an optional examination in the subjects whose examinations were scheduled to be conducted from 1 July to 15 July, 2020 as soon as conditions are conducive, as assessed and decided by the Central Government. Candidates whose results will be declared based on the assessment scheme will be allowed to appear in these optional examinations to improve their performance if they wish so. However, the marks obtained by a candidate in these optional examinations will be treated as final for those who have opted to take these examinations.”

Assessment Scheme

For the students of both classes-X and XII, who have completed all their examinations, their results will be declared based on their performance in the examinations.

2. For students who have appeared in the examinations in more than 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

3. For students who have appeared in the examinations in only 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted

4. There are very few students of class-XII, mainly from Delhi, who have appeared in the examinations in only 1 or 2 subjects. Their results will be declared based on performance in the appeared subjects and performance in internal/practical/project assessment.

These students will also be allowed to appear in the optional examinations conducted by CBSE to improve their performance, if they desire to do so. Bharadwaj said that results of these students will also be declared along with other students

