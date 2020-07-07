CBSE Board Exam Results 2020: After ICSE, Central Board of Secondary Education announces massive relief to students, reduces syllabus by 30% @ cbse.nic.in

CBSE Board Exam Results 2020: After the ICSE, the Central Board of Secondary Education has also announced a massive relief to students as it decided to reduce the syllabus by 30%. This came just days after the board said that it will announce this year’s Class 10 and 12 results on 15 July on its official website cbse.nic.in.

Announcing the massive relief amidst the raging COVID-19 pandemic, Union HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted, “Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, #CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9th to 12th.”

His subsequent tweet read, “To aid the decision, a few weeks back I also invited suggestions from all educationists on the reduction of #SyllabusForStudents2020 and I am glad to share that we received more than 1.5K suggestions. Thank you, everyone, for the overwhelming response.”

Then came the big announcement, “Considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalize syllabus up to 30% by retaining the core concepts.”

Earlier, the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education had come to the rescue of students with a reduced syllabus schedule on its official website cisce.org. The board in its statement had said that due to the impact on the curriculum during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has decided to cut the syllabus of Class IX, X, XI and XII.

About CBSE

The apex board of education in India, CBSE has a pan India jurisdiction and also a global presence with nearly 141 affiliated schools across 21 countries. The board grants affiliation to schools up to higher secondary level and develops common curriculum keeping nationwide requirements in focus. The CBSE was given its present name ‘Central Board of Secondary Education’ in the year 1952. The Board was reconstituted in the year 1962 when its jurisdiction was extended.

Functions Of The Board

To make necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of public examination at school level. At present, the Board conducts public examinations at Middle, Matriculation and Senior Secondary Level.

To prescribe the curriculum, courses of studies and text books for school education. The Board has a full- fledged academic wing, having subject experts in all the major subjects. The main responsibility of this wing is to prepare and revise the syllabuses regularly and then prepare text books accordingly.

To arrange for the preparations, compilation, improvement, publication, printing and sale of text books.

To make necessary arrangements for affiliations of schools to the Board.

To make efforts to bring about qualitative improvement in school education.

To act as an advisory body to the state Govt. regarding School Education