CBSE 10th and 12th Exam 2020 Dates: HRD Ministry announces dates for CBSE 10th and 12th Exam 2020 @ www.cbse.nic.in

CBSE 10th and 12th Exam 2020 Dates: The HRD Ministry of the Indian government has announced dates for CBSE 10th and 12th Exam 2020. According to the HRD Ministry, all pending papers or exams of CBSE Board 10th and 12th Board 2020 will be held from 1st to 15th July 2020 across the country.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Friday, “The students have been impatiently waiting for the schedule for pending exams. It has been decided today that the exams will be conducted from July 1 to 15.”

A report by news agency PTI said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce a detailed schedule of the exams later in the evening.

About CBSE:

The apex board of education in India, CBSE has a pan India jurisdiction and also a global presence with nearly 141 affiliated schools across 21 countries. The board grants affiliation to schools up to higher secondary level and develops common curriculum keeping nationwide requirements in focus. The CBSE was given its present name ‘Central Board of Secondary Education’ in the year 1952. The Board was reconstituted in the year 1962 when its jurisdiction was extended.

Functions Of The Board

To make necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of public examination at school level. At present, the Board conducts public examinations at Middle, Matriculation and Senior Secondary Level.

To prescribe the curriculum, courses of studies and text books for school education. The Board has a full- fledged academic wing, having subject experts in all the major subjects. The main responsibility of this wing is to prepare and revise the syllabuses regularly and then prepare text books accordingly.

To arrange for the preparations, compilation, improvement, publication, printing and sale of text books.

To make necessary arrangements for affiliations of schools to the Board.

To make efforts to bring about qualitative improvement in school education.

To act as an advisory body to the state Govt. regarding School Education