CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment 2020: Good news for 2,37,849 students as Supreme Court agrees to hear plea seeking cancellation of CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment 2020 @ cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment 2020: There’s good news for 2,37,849 students as the Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea seeking the cancellation of CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment 2020. The board had announced its results on its official website cbseresults.nic.in, but had placed more than two lakh students under the comparment category.

According to Livelaw website, The Supreme Court Bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna will hear the case on Friday. The students are challenging the CBSE’s decision to hold compartment exams in September. Their primary concern is that it will be impossible for the CBSE to safely conduct the compartment exams amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are arguing that they’ve been unable to take admissions in universities since the CBSE could not conduct the compartment exam in July and the deadline set by universities for admissions had expired.

Students, who are being represented by lawyer Shakti Pandey, have urged the top court to direct the CBSE to come up with a plan whereby those placed under the compartment category are neither forced to appear in exam nor do they have to waste their entire year.

Of the 2,37,849 lakh students placed under the compartment category, 150198 students are from class X and 87651 from class XII.

About CBSE

The apex board of education in India, CBSE has a pan India jurisdiction and also a global presence with nearly 141 affiliated schools across 21 countries. The board grants affiliation to schools up to higher secondary level and develops common curriculum keeping nationwide requirements in focus. The CBSE was given its present name ‘Central Board of Secondary Education’ in the year 1952. The Board was reconstituted in the year 1962 when its jurisdiction was extended.

Functions Of The Board

To make necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of public examination at school level. At present, the Board conducts public examinations at Middle, Matriculation and Senior Secondary Level.

To prescribe the curriculum, courses of studies and text books for school education. The Board has a full- fledged academic wing, having subject experts in all the major subjects. The main responsibility of this wing is to prepare and revise the syllabuses regularly and then prepare text books accordingly.

To arrange for the preparations, compilation, improvement, publication, printing and sale of text books.

To make necessary arrangements for affiliations of schools to the Board.

To make efforts to bring about qualitative improvement in school education.

To act as an advisory body to the state Govt. regarding School Education