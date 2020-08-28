CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment 2020: Extraordinary plea by students Supreme Court, seek deadline extension for college admissions till CBSE compartment exams results @ cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment 2020: A group students have moved the Supreme Court seeking the extension in deadline for 2020-2021 college admissions till the CBSE compartment exams results announced. For more details related to compartment exams, students can visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in. The deadline for college admission is fixed as 31 August.

The students said in their petition that since most colleges have decided to close admission by 31 August, students wishing to take the compartment exam will miss the 2020-21 academic year.

A report by Bar and Bench said that the plea filed through Advocate-on-Record Manju Jetley and Advocates Sanjay Kumar Dubey, Tanvi Dubey and Sanpreet Singh Ajmani, also sought to quash the latest decision of the CBSE to conduct the compartment exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Students also said that the mode of assessment for those taking the compartment exams should be changed.

The plea said, “Impugned decision of the C.B.S.E. is completely an after thought. It has failed to take into consideration the reasons why the C.B.S.E. exams were postponed in March 2020 and further cancelled in June 2020. It also fails to take into consideration an alternative innovative mechanism devised by the C.B.S.E. for the students who had failed in Class X and XII.”

About CBSE

The apex board of education in India, CBSE has a pan India jurisdiction and also a global presence with nearly 141 affiliated schools across 21 countries. The board grants affiliation to schools up to higher secondary level and develops common curriculum keeping nationwide requirements in focus. The CBSE was given its present name ‘Central Board of Secondary Education’ in the year 1952. The Board was reconstituted in the year 1962 when its jurisdiction was extended.

Functions Of The Board

To make necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of public examination at school level. At present, the Board conducts public examinations at Middle, Matriculation and Senior Secondary Level.

To prescribe the curriculum, courses of studies and text books for school education. The Board has a full- fledged academic wing, having subject experts in all the major subjects. The main responsibility of this wing is to prepare and revise the syllabuses regularly and then prepare text books accordingly.

To arrange for the preparations, compilation, improvement, publication, printing and sale of text books.

To make necessary arrangements for affiliations of schools to the Board.

To make efforts to bring about qualitative improvement in school education.

To act as an advisory body to the state Govt. regarding School Education