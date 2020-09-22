CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment 2020: 2 lakh CBSE students can rejoice as Supreme Court directs CBSE, UGC to make changes to provide relief @ cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment 2020: Over two lakh CBSE students appearing for CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment 2020 from Tuesday can finally rejoice as the Supreme Court directed the CBSE and the UGC to devise a plan on providing relief to them. Compartment results will be declared on the board’s official website cbseresults.nic.in. The compartment exams started today will continue until 29 September.

Senior advocate Vivek Tankha told the Bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna that ‘if we give the exams but we can’t get the admissions in colleges, there will be no point.’ Justice Khanwilkar, according to Livelaw, asked, “So you want them to declare results early?” Justice Khanna asked, “You had said that earlier that the admission process has closed, that’s not correct.”

When asked about the cut-off date for admissions, the UGC lawyer told the court, “Our cut-off date will be by end of September. Will take instructions.” To which Justice Khanwilkar said, “Please take instructions. Then We will direct the CBSE to ensure that the results be declared before the cut-off date.”

When the CBSE counsel said that it will take ‘3-4 weeks’ to declare the compartment results, Justice Khanwilkar said, “This is not a normal time. You have to make changes to accommodate students.”

He continued, “Both (the CBSE and the UGC) of you coordinate in this way that you have a cut-off date for admissions in terms of the declaration of the result by CBSE. Take a final decision by Thursday.”

Last month, the top court had dismissed a plea seeking directions to the CBSE to ensure that students of class 10th and 12th in the compartment category were not forced to appear in the compartment examination during the peak of COVID19.

About CBSE

The apex board of education in India, CBSE has a pan India jurisdiction and also a global presence with nearly 141 affiliated schools across 21 countries. The board grants affiliation to schools up to higher secondary level and develops common curriculum keeping nationwide requirements in focus. The CBSE was given its present name ‘Central Board of Secondary Education’ in the year 1952. The Board was reconstituted in the year 1962 when its jurisdiction was extended.

Functions Of The Board

To make necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of public examination at school level. At present, the Board conducts public examinations at Middle, Matriculation and Senior Secondary Level.

To prescribe the curriculum, courses of studies and text books for school education. The Board has a full- fledged academic wing, having subject experts in all the major subjects. The main responsibility of this wing is to prepare and revise the syllabuses regularly and then prepare text books accordingly.

To arrange for the preparations, compilation, improvement, publication, printing and sale of text books.

To make necessary arrangements for affiliations of schools to the Board.

To make efforts to bring about qualitative improvement in school education.

To act as an advisory body to the state Govt. regarding School Education