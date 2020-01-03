CAT Results 2019: IIM to declare Common Admission Test (CAT) results for 2019 soon @ iimcat.ac.in

CAT Results 2019: The much-awaited Common Admission Test (CAT) results for 2019 to be declared any time in the second week of January on its official website iimcat.ac.in by the Indian Institute of Management. As many as 209,926 candidates had appeared for the CAT exam on 24 November.

How to access your results

Visit the official CAT website iimcat.ac.in

Login to the portal using your username and password

Click on the link that reads ‘download result/scorecard’

Your CAT Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future references

About IIM

IIMs are considered India’s premier national institutes providing quality management education and research. IIMs primarily offer postgraduate, doctoral and executive education programmes. The flagship programme of IIMs is the two-year post-graduate programme. These two year programmes are residential in nature. The Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) is a fulltime doctoral level programme in management and is equivalent to a Ph.D. programme. The Executive Post Graduate programmes are targeted at working professionals.

Admission to the two-year postgraduate programmes in IIMs is based on merit and involves a rigorous selection process comprising of a Personal Interview, Written Ability Test/Group Discussions, and scores in the Common Admission Test which is commonly known as CAT. CAT is a management aptitude test conducted by the IIMs primarily to evaluate and shortlist candidates for the postgraduate programme. It is a computer-based exam and a candidate has to follow the due process of registering in order to appear for this exam conducted once a year.

As per Government of India norms, IIMs reserve 15% seats for SC candidates, 7.5% seats for ST candidates, 27% seats for NC-OBC candidates and up to 10% seats for EWS candidates. 5% seats are also reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities. IIMs also provide scholarships to deserving students who need financial support.

TThe Indian Institutes of Management are leading institutions providing management education in India with the older IIMs having been established more than 50 years ago. Today, there are 20 IIMs established in different parts of India.