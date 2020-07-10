“Car did not overturn, government has been saved from toppling if the facts came to light”: Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raise questions on Vikas Dubey’s encounter

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that Kanpur terrorist Vikas Dubey was killed in a police encounter to save the Uttar Pradesh government from toppling since he had a lot to reveal. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi too attacked the Yogi Adityanath government as she raised questions on those, who provided protection to Dubey.

Akhilesh, who was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh between 2012 and 2017, tweeted in Hindi, “The car did not overturn, the government has been saved from toppling if the facts came to light.”

दरअसल ये कार नहीं पलटी है, राज़ खुलने से सरकार पलटने से बचाई गयी है. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 10, 2020

Priyanka, who’s in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, wrote on Twitter, “It’s the end of a criminal, but what about the crime and those, who provided protection (to Dubey)?”

अपराधी का अंत हो गया, अपराध और उसको सरंक्षण देने वाले लोगों का क्या? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 10, 2020

Dubey, wanted in connection with the murder of 8 police personnel in Kanpur, was arrested from a temple in Ujjain on Thursday, was being brought to Uttar Pradesh. According to the UP Police, he tried to escape after one of the cars overturned between Jhansi and Kanpur. A statement by the Kanpur Police read, “The car overturned and policemen and the accused were injured. Then Vikas Dubey grabbed a gun from an injured policeman and ran. The police team caught up and surrounded him and tried to get him to surrender, but he refused and started firing. The police had to fire back in self-defence.”

Meanwhile, the Livelaw website has reported that a plea was filed in the Supreme Court expressing fear that Dubey may be killed in a fake encounter. The plea, according to the Livelaw website, read, “There is every possibility that even accused Vikas Dubey shall be killed by Uttar Pradesh Police like other co-accused once his custody is obtained by Uttar Pradesh Police.”