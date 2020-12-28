Car designer Dilip Chhabria arrested for alleged cheating and forgery

The Mumbai Police on Monday arrested famous car designer, Dilip Chhabria, for alleged cheating and forgery. A report by Mid-day said that Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), had confirmed Chhabria’s arrest.

The Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police is also believed to have seized one of Chhabria’s cars. His car is currently parked at the headquarters of the Mumbai Police.

A case was registered against Chhabria on 19 December. According to some media reports, the Mumbai Police is likely to address a news conference on Tuesday.

Chhabria is the founder of one of India’s most renowned car modification companies, DC Design, with his clients including several top celebrities from the entertainment industry.