“Captain of Titanic”: Rahul Gandhi’s new jibe at Health Minister Harsh Vardhan over #coronavirusinindia

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has likened Union Health Dr Harsh Vardhan to the captain of the Titanic, the famous British luxury passenger ship that sank in 1912 killing at least 1500 people. Gandhi’s latest attack targeting the central government came amidst new cases of coronavirus being detected in India.

Gandhi tweeted, “The Health Minister saying that the Indian Govt has the #coronavirus crisis under control, is like the Capt of the Titanic telling passengers not to panic as his ship was unsinkable. It’s time the Govt made public an action plan backed by solid resources to tackle this crisis.”

The Congress MP’s social media tirade against Harsh Vardhan came soon after the health minister briefed the Rajya Sabha on the steps his government had taken to control the spread of the deadly virus.

According to Vardhan, at least 29 COVID-19 cases have been detected in India so far. Among them, one person was from Delhi, six of his relatives in Agra, 16 Italians and their Indian driver, one in Telangana and the three earlier cases in Kerala.