“Can’t take BJP vaccine”: Akhilesh Yadav’s statement sparks controversy, BJP demands apology

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has said that he would not get himself vaccinated to protect himself from COVID-19 since he did not trust the ‘BJP vaccine.’

The video of the Samajwadi Party chief making controversial statements about the COVID-19 vaccine has gone viral on social media. In the video, Akhilesh is seen saying, “Look, I am not going to get vaccinated now. I have said whatever I had to say. You want me to trust the vaccines provided by the BJP? When I am back in power, everyone will get free vaccines. We can’t get BJP vaccines.”

Uttar Pradesh’s deputy chief minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya, said that Akhilesh had insulted the team of doctors and scientists, who’ve been tirelessly working towards developing the COVID-19 vaccines. He said, “I would like you to apologise for this. Somebody, who was the chief minister should have thought 1,000 times before making such statements.”

While several countries including the UK and the US have already rolled out the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccines, which has 95% success rate, India has yet to give approval to this vaccine. According to NDTV, a government-appointed expert panel on Friday had sent its recommendations for the Oxford vaccine manufactured by Pune’s Serum Institute of India – Covishield – to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that ‘in 1st phase of #COVID19Vaccination free #vaccine shall be provided across the nation to most prioritised beneficiaries that incl 1 crore healthcare & 2 crore frontline workers Details of how further 27 cr priority beneficiaries are to be vaccinated until July are being finalised.’