Cancer hospital will be ready by November 2022: Madhusudan Agrawal

The foundation laying ceremony of Samata Purushottam Agrawal Cancer Hospital and Research Institute was successfully held on Friday on Agroha medical college campus. Laying the foundation, Madhusudan Agrawal expressed his gratitude to Late OP Jindal, who was the former Chairman of the Maharaja Agrasen Medical college management, and said “With the inspiration of philanthropist Purushottam Agrawal, Chairman, Ajanta Pharma Ltd. the 70000 square meters New Cancer hospital campus in Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha in Hisar will be operational by November 2022.”

The president of Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Mrs. Savitri Jindal said, “The cancer hospital is a great contribution by Mr Purushottam Agrawal and Mr Madhusudan Agrawal, to benefit more than two crore people of Haryana, Punjab & Rajasthan. I am thankful to the chief minister of Haryana Shri Manohar Lal and Health Minister Shri Anil Vij for extending desired support for this noble cause.”

The Mamta & Madhusudan Agrawal Foundation has taken this major initiative with the technical support of the Tata Memorial Center. The cancer hospital will be a 50-bed modern cancer treatment & care centre, the cost of construction would be more than rupees 60 crores.

“This is a major achievement during the tenure of Smt Savitri Jindal, President of Agroha Medical College Steering Committee (Maharaja Agrasen Medical Education and Scientific Research Society) and former Cabinet Minister of Haryana”, said Rajya Sabha MP, Gen (Retd) Dr DP Vats. General Vats further added that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was ‘committed to providing modern healthcare facilities to every citizen.’

The Loksabha MP from Sirsa, Sunita Duggal, said on the occasion “Agroha Medical College has been beneficial to the Sirsa Parliamentary Constituency also. The Cancer Hospital will be very much helpful to cure people of the area.”

Dr Gitika Duggal, the director of the Maharaja Agrasen Medical College congratulated the entire team of the college and said, “The College achieved a number of milestones under the leadership of Mrs. Savitri Jindal and performed well during Covid-19 pandemic.

The foundation stone laying ceremony was held in the presence of Yogesh Agrawal, the MD of Ajanta Pharma Ltd and led by Madhusudan Agrawal, Co-founder and Vice Chairman of Ajanta Pharma Limited. Also present were Mamta Agrawal (wife of Madhusudan Agrawal), Anil Gupta, Chairman and MD of SKS Ispat and Power Limited, Ravi Aggarwal, Chairman of GenCrest, Krishan Gorakhpuria, Chairman of CJ DARCL Logistics Limited, and Mahendra Arya, President of AITWA.