“Cancel Republic Day Parade”: BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy’s plea to PM Modi after 150 army jawans test positive for COVID-19

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel this year’s Republic Day parade after 150 jawans of the Indian army tested positive for coronavirus.

Swamy tweeted, “Reading media report that 150 Army jawans contracted Coronavirus while in Delhi for rehearsal for Republic Day open Parade, and other such incident too tragic to report, I urge PM to cancel the Parade this year. It will be relief for UK PM too not leave London in midst of Brexit.”

India has invited British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the chief guest of the event. Given the discovery of a dangerous variant of coronavirus in the UK, it’s not clear if Johnson would be able to travel to India.

Swamy’s demand for the cancellation of this year’s Republic Day parade comes days after a Vice-Admiral Srikant of the Indian Navy succumbed to the pandemic. He was the senior-most armed forces personnel to fall victim to COVID-19 pandemic.

Reacting to Vice Admiral Srikant’s death, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said, “Deeply pained at the untimely and sudden demise of DG Seabird, Vice Admiral Srikant. The MoD and the Indian Navy will always remember his stellar contributions and remarkable service to the nation. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and friends. Om Shanti!”