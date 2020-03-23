“Callous & irresponsible”: BJP MP Varun Gandhi demands action against Pilibhit SP and DM for violating Janta Curfew

JKR Staff
BJP MP Varun Gandhi has lashed out at Pilibhit SP and DM for violating Janta Curfew called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 22 March. While the rest of India observed the 14-hour lockdown and stayed indoors to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, two senior-most district officials of Pilibhit, Varun Gandhi’s parliamentary constituency, were seen leading a crowd to beat utensils.

Varun Gandhi

Varun took to Twitter to express his anger, “While many people,including myself,are in self-quarantine & India battles COVID-19 on a war footing,the conduct of the SP & DM of Pilibhit is callous & irresponsible.Times like these need mature conduct,like the PM advised. I urge action against those who violated the #JantaCurfew.”

As part of the lockdown on 22 March, PM Modi had urged Indians to express their gratitude to those working tirelessly during the outbreak of the virus by clapping or banging utensils at 5 PM for five minutes. He had, however, asked people to do this from their balconies or windows.

Pilibhit DM and SP faced social media roasting after the video of their public march with a huge crowd emerged. In the video, the two officials were seen showing complete disregard to social distancing.

Worse, the Pilibhit Police tweeted the photos of their senior-most officer leading a public march.

India has recorded more than 350 cases of coronavirus infection while seven people have lost their lives after contracting the virus.

