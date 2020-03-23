“Callous & irresponsible”: BJP MP Varun Gandhi demands action against Pilibhit SP and DM for violating Janta Curfew

BJP MP Varun Gandhi has lashed out at Pilibhit SP and DM for violating Janta Curfew called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 22 March. While the rest of India observed the 14-hour lockdown and stayed indoors to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, two senior-most district officials of Pilibhit, Varun Gandhi’s parliamentary constituency, were seen leading a crowd to beat utensils.

Varun took to Twitter to express his anger, “While many people,including myself,are in self-quarantine & India battles COVID-19 on a war footing,the conduct of the SP & DM of Pilibhit is callous & irresponsible.Times like these need mature conduct,like the PM advised. I urge action against those who violated the #JantaCurfew.”

While many people,including myself,are in self-quarantine & India battles COVID-19 on a war footing,the conduct of the SP & DM of Pilibhit is callous & irresponsible.Times like these need mature conduct,like the PM advised.I urge action against those who violated the #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/7pZuPFBmup — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) March 23, 2020

As part of the lockdown on 22 March, PM Modi had urged Indians to express their gratitude to those working tirelessly during the outbreak of the virus by clapping or banging utensils at 5 PM for five minutes. He had, however, asked people to do this from their balconies or windows.

Pilibhit DM and SP faced social media roasting after the video of their public march with a huge crowd emerged. In the video, the two officials were seen showing complete disregard to social distancing.

Here – in pilibhit .. shocking .. callous … and this is their fight against corona virus pic.twitter.com/hACvHKhi59 — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) March 22, 2020

DM & SP of Pilibhit. Have @IASassociation & @IPS_Association criticised or recommended any action against them? https://t.co/G5NoQtMPY9 — Mahesh Langa (@LangaMahesh) March 23, 2020

Hi @pilibhitpolice @Dmpilibhit , this photo is from your official tweet . Can you please explain why the police chief and DM totally disregarded safe – distance norms and led this procession at 5 pm during the #JantaCurfew ? …. pic.twitter.com/xyLrnoGNg5 — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) March 22, 2020

Worse, the Pilibhit Police tweeted the photos of their senior-most officer leading a public march.

India has recorded more than 350 cases of coronavirus infection while seven people have lost their lives after contracting the virus.

" "