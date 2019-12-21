Calicut University Results 2019: Calicut University declares results for 4th Sem BA, BSW, BVC, BTFP Courses @ www.uoc.ac.in

Calicut University Results 2019: The Calicut University declares results for 4th Sem BA, BSW, BVC, BTFP Courses on its official website www.uoc.ac.in.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit official website www.uoc.ac.in

Click on link for Pareeksha Bhawan website

Find and click the Examination Results on the homepage

A pop-up window will open containing results for differences courses

Click the course and semester for which you want to check results

Submit register number and security code

Your results will appear in PDF format

Take printout of Calicut University Results for future reference

About Calicut University

The University of Calicut is the largest University in Kerala. Established in the year 1968, it is the second university to be set up in Kerala. The University aims to nurture excellence in education and research in its catchment areas of Northern Kerala, historically consigned to the periphery of Kerala’s academic map. The University lays its emphasis on fostering quality human resource and promoting productive research that benefit both local communities and wider humanity.The University was created through a Government plan bifurcating Kerala University. As per the plan, the four post-graduate departments of the University of Kerala operating in Calicut were annexed to the new University along with fifty four constituent colleges spread across seven northern districts. With ‘Nirmaya Karmana Sree’ as it motto, the University has been able to surmount all challenges and emerge as the largest residential cum affiliating University in Kerala. With 30 post graduate departments and 426 colleges it has become a beacon of hope and enlightenment for hundreds of thousands of young men and women in North Kerala.