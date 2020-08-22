CAG ‘drops’ audit of Rafale offset deal, Rahul Gandhi says ‘Money was stolen from the Indian exchequer in Rafale’

India’s national auditor, Comptroller and Auditor General or CAG, has reportedly decided not to audit India’s defence offset deal signed with France’s Dassault Aviation in purchasing 36 Rafale fighter jets. The shocking revelation has evoked sharp reaction from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who said that ‘money was stolen from the Indian exchequer in Rafale.”

A report by Times of India said that the CAG had submitted its performance audit on defence offset contracts to the government. However, the report does not include the audit on the Rafale deal.

The government is yet to submit the report in parliament.

Reacting to the report, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, “Money was stolen from the Indian exchequer in Rafale. “Truth is one, paths are many.” Mahatma Gandhi.”

The government has all along denied any wrongdoing in the Rafale deal, but the latest disclosure on the national auditor not including the controversial defence deal with Dassault Aviation has confirmed the instances of corruption first highlighted by Janta Ks Reporter.