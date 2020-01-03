CAA protests: Javed Akhtar reacts to ‘absurd’ claims by IIT Kanpur that legendary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz was ‘anti-Hindu’

By
JKR Staff
-
0

Lyricist Javed Akhtar has reacted with shock on the ‘absurd’ claims by the IIT Kanpur that legendary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz was ‘anti-Hindu.’ Akhtar told news agency ANI that calling Faiz Ahmed Faiz anti-Hindu was ‘so absurd and funny that it’s difficult to seriously talk about it.’

Javed Akhtar

The controversy gained momentum after the ITT Kanpur constituted a committee to probe if Faiz’s legendary poem Hum Dekhenge hurt Hindu sentiments. Faiz had penned the poem while in exile to protest the brutal Islamic regime of General Zia-ul-Haq in Pakistan.

“He lived half his life outside Pakistan, he was called anti-Pakistan there. ‘Hum Dekhenge‘, he wrote against Zia ul Haq’s government, which was a communal regressive and fundamentalist government,” Akhtar told ANI.

The IIT Kanpur’s decision to order an inquiry came after some faculty members alleged that a group of students had sung the poem on 17 December during their protest march against the amended Citizenship Act in solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University. They alleged that the poem hurt Hindu sentiments.

Meanwhile, the topic has evoked strong reactions from Twitterati with many mocking the intellect of IIT Kanpur.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here