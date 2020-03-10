“But for his surname even Jyotiraditya Scindia has little to show as mass leader”: Prashant Kishor

Poll strategist and former JDU leader, Prashant Kishor has hit out at Jyotiraditya Scindia for his decision to quit the Congress party to join the BJP. Kishor said that Scindia’s credential as a so-called mass leader meant nothing without his surname.

He tweeted, “Amazing that those who usually find fault with #Gandhis leading Congress because of their surname are finding a #scindia leaving #INC as big jolt for the party! Fact is but for his surname even @JM_Scindia has little to show as mass leader, political organiser or administrator.”

Scindia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah soon after tendering his resignation from the party. He is all set to join the Hindutva party, co-founded by his grandmother Vijayraje Scindia. He may be given a Rajya Sabha seat by the BJP.

Scindia had decided to rebel after the Congress reportedly refused to accommodate his demand for a Rajya Sabha seat. His resignation was followed by at least 20 MLAs close to Scindia resigning from the Madhya Pradesh state assembly.

It’s likely that Scindia may also be given a cabinet portfolio in the Centre’s Narendra Modi government.

