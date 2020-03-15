BSMEB Fauquania and Maulvi Results 2020: Bihar Madrasa Board declares BSMEB Fauquania and Maulvi Results 2020 @ bsmeb.online

BSMEB Fauquania and Maulvi Results 2020: The Bihar Madrasa Board has declared the BSMEB Fauquania and Maulvi Results 2020 on its official website bsmeb.online.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website bsmeb.online

Click the link stating ‘Download Results’ on the home page

You can select either ‘Result of Fauquania’ or ‘Result of Maulvi’

A new page will open requiring you to submit your roll number and roll code

Click ‘submit’ for results

Take the printout and save the page for future references

This year 71,284 students had taken part in the exams for Fauqania and Maulvi. Of which, 64, 290 cleared their exams. This makes the pass percentage of over 92%. As for the Maulvi exam, more than 96% candidates passed their exams. This included 28 non-Muslim candidates too. Of them 10 are male and 18 are female students.

42 male and 57 female non-Muslim students cleared Fauqania exams.

Fauqania is equivalent to Class 10th while clearing the Maulvi exam is deemed as having passed the Class 12 exam.