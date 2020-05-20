BSEB Class 10th Results 2020: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) may declare BSEB Class 10th Results 2020 today on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. According to several media reporters, the board has completed the verification of half of this year’s toppers and may announce this year’s results today i.e. 20 May.

The board has, however, not made any announcement on whether it can indeed announce the results by tomorrow. This year’s results have been delayed due to a prolonged lockdown following the global coronavirus pandemic. Around 15 lakh students had appeared for Class 10th exams held between 17 and 24 February.

According to so some media reports, teachers have completed the evaluation of answer sheets and evaluators have submitted their results to the board.

The Bihar Board had announced its Class 12 board results on 25 March.

Follow these steps to access your results

1: Go to the Bihar board official website: bsebinteredu.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

3: Enter your name, roll number and other required details in the respected fields.

4: Click on ‘Submit’

5: Your results will appear on the screen.

About BSEB

The Bihar School Examination Board is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.

Normally every year the Bihar School Examination Board conducts Annual Secondary School Examination in the month of February/March and Supplementary School Examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state Government.

Apart from the aforesaid Secondary School Examination, the Board also conducts departmental examinations (not on yearly basis) such as Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination on such terms and condition as laid down by the State Government.