BSEB Class 10th Results 2020: Bihar School Examination Board likely to further delay BSEB Class 10th Results 2020 @ biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Class 10th Results 2020: The Bihar School Examination Board likely to further delay BSEB Class 10th Results 2020 because of the likelihood of the further extension of the current lockdown on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Earlier the Bihar Board had hinted that the evaluation of the Class 10 exam also known as Matric exams will commence after 14 April, when the 21-day lockdown comes to an end. The Board had taken to Twitter to make the announcement on 31 March. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted on Wednesday after meeting opposition leaders that the lockdown may further be extended.

The Bihar Board had announced its Class 12 board results on 25 March.

Follow these steps to access your results

1: Go to the Bihar board official website: bsebinteredu.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

3: Enter your name, roll number and other required details in the respected fields.

4: Click on ‘Submit’

5: Your results will appear on the screen.

About BSEB

The Bihar School Examination Board is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.

Normally every year the Bihar School Examination Board conducts Annual Secondary School Examination in the month of February/March and Supplementary School Examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state Government.

Apart from the aforesaid Secondary School Examination, the Board also conducts departmental examinations (not on yearly basis) such as Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination on such terms and condition as laid down by the State Government.