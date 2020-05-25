BSEB Class 10th Results 2020: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) likely to declare BSEB Class 10th Results 2020 today at 12.30 PM @ biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Class 10th Results 2020: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the BSEB Class 10th Results 2020 today at 12.30 PM on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. This was announced by the BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore. This will end the long wait of lakhs of students, who’ve been waiting for their results for several weeks now.

The Bihar board’s Matric results could not be announced on scheduled dates because of the sudden nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 March.

This year’s results may also be available on some third-party websites such as indiaresults.com, examresults.net, and onlinebseb.in. The Bihar Board had announced its Class 12 board results on 25 March.

This year’s results have been delayed due to a prolonged lockdown following the global coronavirus pandemic. Around 15 lakh students had appeared for Class 10th exams held between 17 and 24 February.

According to so some media reports, teachers have completed the evaluation of answer sheets and evaluators have submitted their results to the board.

Follow these steps to access your results

1: Go to the Bihar board official website: bsebinteredu.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

3: Enter your name, roll number and other required details in the respected fields.

4: Click on ‘Submit’

5: Your results will appear on the screen.

About BSEB

The Bihar School Examination Board is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.

Normally every year the Bihar School Examination Board conducts Annual Secondary School Examination in the month of February/March and Supplementary School Examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state Government.

Apart from the aforesaid Secondary School Examination, the Board also conducts departmental examinations (not on yearly basis) such as Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination on such terms and condition as laid down by the State Government.