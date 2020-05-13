BSEB Class 10th Results 2020: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) chairman makes big announcement on BSEB Class 10th Results 2020 @ biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Class 10th Results 2020: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) chairman, Anand Kishore, has made a big announcement on the BSEB Class 10th Results 2020 to be declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Kishore told Indian Express that the evaluation for the entire class 10 matriculation answer sheets will be complete within a week, adding that the mark sheets can only be made available in August.

The BSEB chairman added that the post-evaluation process will take another 10 to 15 days to complete, adding that the matric results may be declared by May-end. As for the mark sheets, Kishore said that they are usually printed in Delhi and the process can only begin after the nationwide lockdown is lifted. India is going through a prolonged period of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The third stage of the lockdown ends on 17 May, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated on Tuesday that this will be further extended with new guidelines.

The Bihar Board had announced its Class 12 board results on 25 March.

Follow these steps to access your results

1: Go to the Bihar board official website: bsebinteredu.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

3: Enter your name, roll number and other required details in the respected fields.

4: Click on ‘Submit’

5: Your results will appear on the screen.

About BSEB

The Bihar School Examination Board is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.

Normally every year the Bihar School Examination Board conducts Annual Secondary School Examination in the month of February/March and Supplementary School Examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state Government.

Apart from the aforesaid Secondary School Examination, the Board also conducts departmental examinations (not on yearly basis) such as Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination on such terms and condition as laid down by the State Government.