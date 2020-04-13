BREAKING: Supreme Court modifies earlier order, says free COVID-19 testing only for poor

By
JKR Staff
-
0

The Supreme Court on Monday modified its 8 April order and said that the free COVID-19 testing would only be for poor, those covered under Prime Minister’s Ayushman Bharat Scheme and EWS categories.

Supreme Court

The top court on 8 April had said that all COVID-19 tests both in approved government and private laboratories will be conducted free of cost. This top court passed the interim order while hearing a plea filed by one Shashank Deo Sudhi, who had contested the central government’s decision to cap the cost of the test in private labs at Rs 4,500.

More to follow

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here