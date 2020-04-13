The Supreme Court on Monday modified its 8 April order and said that the free COVID-19 testing would only be for poor, those covered under Prime Minister’s Ayushman Bharat Scheme and EWS categories.

The top court on 8 April had said that all COVID-19 tests both in approved government and private laboratories will be conducted free of cost. This top court passed the interim order while hearing a plea filed by one Shashank Deo Sudhi, who had contested the central government’s decision to cap the cost of the test in private labs at Rs 4,500.

