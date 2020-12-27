BREAKING: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly visits Raj Bhawan in Kolkata to meet Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday visited the Raj Bhawan in Kolkata to meet Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. According to HT Bangla, Ganguly arrived at the Raj Bhawan at 4.40 PM on Sunday.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly visists Raj Bhawan in Kolkata to meet Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar — Indrajit Kundu | ইন্দ্রজিৎ – কলকাতা (@iindrojit) December 27, 2020

The purpose of the visit is not known but the development has triggered plenty of speculation ahead of next year’s assembly polls. While reporting Ganguly’s visit to the Raj Bhawan, the Bengali website Anandobazar Patrika dwelled upon recent media speculation claiming that the cricketer-turned-administrator could be made the chief minister of Bengal if the BJP comes to power after the next assembly elections.

Last month, several media reports had speculated over the former India cricket captain joining the BJP. But, a report by the Kolkata-based Telegraph newspaper had said that Ganguly was not keen on joining active politics.

Ganguly, according to The Telegraph, had made it clear to the BJP last month that he did not want to join active politics and was happy with his role in cricket administration.

Ganguly is currently heading the Indian cricket board with Jay Shah, the son of India’s Home Minister Amit Shah, as its secretary.

Last year, Ganguly had issued a clarification on his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah before becoming the unanimous candidate for the BCCI President’s post. There were reports that Shah had asked the former India skipper to campaign for the BJP in the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls in exchange for his smooth election to the top post in the Indian cricket board.

But news agency ANI had quoted Ganguly as saying, “I met Amit Shah for the first time ever, neither did I ask a question on BCCI, whether I was going to get a post or not, nor any discussion of “you will only get this, if you agree to that” happened, there is no political development.”