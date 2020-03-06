BPSC 65th Prelims Results 2019-20: Bihar Public Service Commission to declare BPSC 65th Prelims Results 2019-20 soon @ bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 65th Prelims Results 2019-20: The Bihar Public Service Commission is likely to declare the BPSC 65th Prelims Results 2019-20 either today (6 March) or tomorrow on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Successful candidates will be called for the BPSC 65th Mains Exam 2019-20, likely to be held in April 2020.

Here’s how you can access the results

Visit the official website of BPSC bpsc.bih.nic.in

Look for the notification stating 65th Prelims Results 2019-20

Click the link to access the page containing the list of successful canddiates

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About BPSC

The history of Constitution of India reveals that the concept of conducting competitive examination for appointment to certain posts came into consideration way back in the year 1853 and a committee for giving shape to that was constituted under the chairmanship of Lord Macaulay in the year 1854. Later on the Federal Public Service Commission and the State Public Service Commissions were constituted under the Government of India Act, 1935.

The Bihar Public Service Commission came into existence from 1st April 1949 after its separation from the Commission for the States of Orissa and Madhya Pradesh, in accordance with sub-section (1) of section 261 of the Government of India Act, 1935, as adapted. Its constitutional status was pronounced with the promulgation of Constitution of India on 26th January, 1950. It is a Constitutional Body under Article 315 of the Constitution of India.

The Bihar Public Service Commission initially began its functioning for the State of Bihar with its headquarters at Ranchi. The State Government decided to shift the headquarters of the Commission from Ranchi to Patna and it was finally shifted to Patna on 1st March 1951.

The first Chairman of the Bihar Public Service Commission was Shri Rajandhari Sinha. Shri Radha Krishna Choudhary was the first Secretary to the Commission.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (Conditions of Service) Regulations, 1960 was framed by the State of Bihar in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 318 of the Constitution of India and in supersession of the Regulation published with the Appointment Department’s notification no. A-2654 dated 31st March 1953. Under Rule 3 of the Regulations, 1960 the Commission was constituted with a Chairman and 10 (ten) other members. The strength of members was reduced to 6 (six) after bifurcation of the State of Bihar and the State of Jharkhand vide notification no. 7/PSC-1013/95 (Part-3) Per 8262 dated 9th October 2002 of the Personnel & Administrative Reforms Department, Bihar.