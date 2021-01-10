BoycottGoAir trends after Indian Air Force veteran sacked by Go Air for calling PM Modi ‘idiot’ on Twitter; armed forces veterans lead public outrage against intolerance

Angry netizens have continued to give grief to India’s budget airline company, Go Air, for its decision to sack one of its senior pilots, Captain Miki Malik, for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi an ‘idiot’ on Twitter. Angry Twitterati included some former armed forces veterans have now trended hashtag #BoycottGoAir urging people to boycott the airline. This is because Captain Malik himself is an Indian Air Force veteran.

Wing Commander (Retired) M Mujeeb, wrote on Twitter, “Hello veterans, Ernest appeal, Boycott GoAir. An airlines which gets under pressure by one fake veteran n acts against a senior pilot, a veteran, can never be a good one to fly with. #BoycottGoAir. #VeteransWithMickeyMalik.”

Another armed forces veteran, Colonel (Retired) Dinesh Kumar, tweeted, “Strange are the way bhakts speak. Heard one say a pilot under pressure couldn’t fly well. I thought it was this #BoycottGoAir lousy airline management which was under pressure to act against a veteran pilot. What say friends?”

Group Captain (Retired) Christopher, an Indian Air Force veteran, wrote on Twitter using the trending hashtag, “Air Warriors are trained to perform under pressure. Their professionalism doesn’t deteriorate under stress. Sad that #BoycottGoAir suspended @mickeymalik10 when all he did was say that PM is an idiot. This action has to be under pressure from an intolerant Govt. #IdiotPM.”

Go Air had terminated Captain Malik’s employment after he tweeted saying ‘PM is an idiot’ even though he had not named the prime minister. But Go Air reacted swiftly to sack him for his tweet. Captain Malik had even issued a public apology on Twitter, but this wasn’t enough for him to save his job.